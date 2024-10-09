By: Pamela Huth, President of Band Boosters

First, we would like to welcome the community to enjoy the parade at 9:30am this Saturday, Oct. 12th, then visit the High School later in the afternoon for the indoor and field competitions.

The parade will start at 9:30am, followed by the indoor shows at 11:20am.

The field competitions start at 3:15pm, with Southern Boone Marching Band performing at 6:30pm. Traveling Tom’s Coffee Truck will be offering hot beverages and we will be serving biscuits and gravy out of the Eagles Nest starting at 7:30am.

Thank you for supporting the Southern Boone Marching Band!