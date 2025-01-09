COLUMBIA, MISSOURI: Dustin Higgins, 35, was sentenced on Dec. 21, 2024 to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a violent shooting that occurred near Hartsburg on November 26, 2022.

Higgins was convicted by a jury on September 5, 2024, of assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and felony resisting arrest.

The incident began when the victim delivered a truck to a residence on James Sapp Road in the early morning hours.

After unloading the truck, Higgins approached the victim, asked, “Would a cop do this?,” and then shot the victim. The gunshot broke three ribs as the bullet entered and exited his body.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the case and identified Higgins as the shooter through phone records and social media accounts. On December 1, 2022, deputies located Higgins near Menards in Columbia.

Following a brief chase on Highway 63, Higgins was apprehended in the Home Depot parking lot. On Dec. 21st, Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Higgins to 20 years for assault in the first degree, 10 years for armed criminal action (to run consecutively), and 4 years for felony resisting arrest (to run concurrently).

In total, Higgins received a 30-year sentence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd and investigated by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson commented on the case, stating: “Violent crimes like this have no place in our community. Thanks to the quick actions of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, justice has been served. This 30-year sentence sends a strong message that those who endanger lives with senseless violence will be held accountable.”

For additional information, please contact the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office at (573) 886-4100. (Boone County Prosecutor’s Office press release Dec. 21, 2024)