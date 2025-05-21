Southern Boone High School is proud to announce that Zafaran Satterfield has been selected as a recipient of Columbia College’s Partners in Education Cougar Heart of Gold Award. Zafaran was surprised by the award during her agriculture class earlier this week. Molly Taylor, representing Columbia College, presented the honor, with Zafaran’s mother present for the special moment.

Nominated by Beta Club sponsor Jessica Bach, Zafaran was recognized for her outstanding leadership, service, and compassion. This year alone, she has contributed over 250 hours of community service. More than half of those hours were dedicated to Therapeutic Horse Riding Inc. at Iron Wing Ranch, where she supports both the animals and clients with unwavering positivity and care.

As president and founding member of Southern Boone’s Beta Club, Zafaran has led numerous initiatives supporting individuals with special needs, senior citizens, and local fundraising efforts. Her service embodies the club’s motto: “Lead by serving others.”

Along with the award, Zafaran received a new Chromebook, courtesy of Columbia College. Please join us in congratulating Zafaran for her heartfelt commitment to her school and community.

Photo & story courtesy Southern Boone School District