By Melissa Duckett, Contributor

Despite the spooky theme of this year’s “Haunted Homecoming,” Southern Boone High School’s senior homecoming court is working to bring light and hope to the community by raising money for five charities.

Charity fundraising has long been a tradition for senior court members. Each pair of nominees selects an organization that holds personal meaning for them, combining the excitement of homecoming with the impact of giving back.

The 2025 senior homecoming court includes: Adah Zagorac, Jackson McKay, Chloe Allen, Jayce Troth, Harper Hanrahan, Jackson Stubbs, Josephine Lambiotte, Salix Wilson, Sadie Ahern and Zach Henson.

For many, being nominated is a highlight of senior year.

“I am so honored that my friends and peers nominated me,” Adah Zagorac said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to raise money for Coyote Hill and to share this amazing experience during my senior year.”

Her partner, Jackson McKay, echoed her enthusiasm. “Coyote Hill provides safe homes and support for foster children through faith,” he said. “The donations will go toward kids’ personal belongings like clothing, shoes, beds and blankets, school supplies, and even operational costs.”

Seniors Harper Hanrahan and Jackson Stubbs selected Special Olympics as their charity. “Jackson and I chose the Special Olympics because they are a great organization, and they host events local to our community,” Hanrahan said. “Beta Club is involved with the local branch, and I think the work they do is wonderful and so necessary.”

Stubbs added, “Homecoming court is such a fun and exciting position, but running a fundraiser during it shows that we are putting just as much effort and spirit into helping our community as we are into having fun.”

Court members Salix Wilson and Josephine Lambiotte chose St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “It’s a good way for us to express our love for organizations we want to support and a good way to give back,” Wilson said. “We are using our attention from court for good.”

Lambiotte agreed, emphasizing the importance of the cause. “People should donate to St. Jude so we can raise more money for children battling cancer,” she said. “This tradition helps involve the community and brings awareness to those in need.”

Sadie Ahern expressed her excitement at being part of homecoming court. “It means a lot to be nominated by my class because I’ve always been involved in so many activities, so representing the class of 2026 feels really special,” she said.

Ahern and her partner, Zach Henson, are raising money to support Ella Schafluetzel, who is in need of a stem cell treatment. “Raising money for charity is important because it brings awareness and can directly help people,” Ahern added.

Chloe Allen and her partner, Jayce Troth, are supporting Buddy Packs, a local program that provides food for families in need. “Being nominated for court was a big surprise to me, and I’m just happy to experience all the fun activities that come with it,” Allen said. “People should be eager to donate because this isn’t just helping people have meals every day — it’s helping your neighbor who might be struggling more than you realize.”

“By donating,” Allen added, “we’re contributing to the uplifting of our community, which will forever impact these kids and families.”

Through their efforts, this year’s senior court is proving that homecoming is about more than just school spirit — it’s about uplifting others and leaving a lasting impact on the community.