On Saturday morning of July 19th, three Hartsburg veterans received Quilts of Honor from the Quilts of Honor Mid-Missouri Chapter. The presentation ceremony was held at the Satin Stitches store in Columbia, MO. The quilts were presented to Jeff “Sarge” Ward, Ericka Sibit, and Don Dihel.

Jeff “Sarge” Ward served in the US Marine Corp from 1986 to 1991. Ericka Sibit was in the US Air Force from 1999 to 2002. Don Dihel was in the US Navy from 1975 to 1980. In addition to receiving a quilt, Don Dihel also received a Vietnam Veteran Commemoration pin, which was pinned on him by his wife, Barbara Dihel. All three veterans are members of the Hartsburg American Legion Post 424. Don Dihel is also the Commanding Officer for the Topeka-Jefferson City Submarine Base.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover all combat service members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The foundation is not about politics; it’s about people. The Mid-Missouri Quilts of Valor aim to put a patch of patriotism in every stitch. The chapter comes together as a group to show their appreciation for the soldiers, airmen, and sailors that have sacrificed so much to give us the freedom we enjoy today.

Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream, literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq.

According to Catherine: The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change.

A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be “awarded,” not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”

In June of 2025, the Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded 2,812 quilts to veterans and for the current year, has made and awarded 15,456 quilts. Since the Foundation started, 416,817 Quilts of Valor have been awarded.

The Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin is presented to living US veterans who served on active duty in the US Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of the location where the veteran served. The commemoration Pin was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched by President Barack Obama in 2012.

To contact the Mid-Missouri Quilts of Valor to donate, assist in making quilts, or nominate a veteran for a quilt, go to the chapter’s website at midmoquiltsofvalor.org. For nominating a veteran for a Lapel Pin, go to vietnamwar50th.com.