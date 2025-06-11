HARTSBURG, Mo. — A night of music, food, and community spirit is set for Saturday, June 14, as The Burg Pub & Grill, country music artist Brad Cunningham, and Hartsburg Post 424 will host a free live concert to raise funds for improvements to the Hartsburg park and ball field.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for seating or bring a lawn chair to enjoy the performance. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Burg, with proceeds going toward upgrades at the ball field — a vital community space used by local families, teams, and fans throughout the year.

The fundraiser supports a campaign led by American Legion Post 424 to revitalize the Hartsburg ball field with several needed enhancements. These include:

Covering insurance costs to keep the field active

Installing a new scoreboard

Replacing and adding protective fencing

Repairing or replacing aging bleachers

Preventing vehicle damage and unauthorized access

General improvements to enhance safety and usability

Organizers describe the field as a cherished gathering place for youth sports, family events, and community connection. “This field is more than just a place to play — it’s where memories are made, sportsmanship is built, and community thrives,” reads a statement from the Legion.

Those who cannot attend the June 14 event but still wish to contribute can make donations online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/help-us-improve-the-hartsburg-ball-field.

The community is invited to come out, enjoy live music, and show support for a cause that benefits Hartsburg now and for future generations.