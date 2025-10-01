By Susan Malone, Contributor

The Ashland Folks on Spokes group rode from Hartsburg to Cooper’s Landing on Sept. 25.

Charlie, Bill, Alan, Jim, Sharon and Susan joined the 20-mile ride.

It was a beautiful day for a ride with sunshine, blue skies and a slight wind. The riders saw deer, squirrels and black snakes sunning on the trail.

The group ate lunch at Cooper’s Landing where a group of Missouri River Relief workers were out in boats cleaning up the river and were served lunch.

The next ride with be Oct. 3. Meet at the Hartsburg parking lot at 10 a.m. ride to Cedar Creek. It’s approximately 14 miles round trip. Bring a dish for lunch at Alvyne’s.