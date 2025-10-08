By Rich Ward, Contributor

The Ashland Folks on Spokes group rode from Hartsburg to Cedar Creek on Oct. 3.

Charlie, Donovan, Alvyne, Mark, Barbra, Mark, Jane, Susan, Sharon, Jim, Randy and Rich joined the ride.

We started at Hartsburg with Wagons Ho! and headed toward Cedar Creek.

The trail is a tunnel of green with some fall colors gently showing cool weather is coming.

The trail is in good shape thanks to the maintenance crews.

We took breaks at Claysville and Cedar Creek Bridge and the information board overlooking the river.

On return we did our “HOOO HAAAA!” and proceeded to Alvyne’s log cabin that has a lot of history from the French era.

The next ride will be Oct. 9. Meet at 10 a.m. at the McBaine parking lot and ride to Rocheport. It’s approximately 20 miles round trip.