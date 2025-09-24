By Rich Ward, Contributor

The Ashland Folks on Spokes group rode from Hartsburg to the 7-mile marker.

Donovan, Charlie, Barbara, Bill. Mark, Alvyne, Ginni and Rich joined the ride on a perfect day for the trail.

The weather was perfect and the trail was in good shape, but there was some debris from a storm the day before.

We took our break at the boat club dock and enjoyed the beautiful view of the river.

Our next stop our 7 mile mark and took a short water break then headed back to Hartsburg.

On the return, one of our riders hit a rock!

Back at Hartsburg, we did our traditional “HOOO HAAAAA” and departed for Jose Jalapeno restaurant.

Our next ride is Sept. 25. Meet at 10 a.m. at Hartsburg to ride to Cooper’s Landing. We’ll have lunch at Cooper’s Landing; bring your lunch or purchase it at Cooper’s Landing. The ride is approximately 20 miles round trip.