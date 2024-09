Ayla Kinney of Hartsburg participated in The World Championship Horse Show which took place in late August in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ayla took first place, making her World Champion in the Junior Exhibitor Three gated Country Pleasure Riders 14-17 years old. Ayla rides under the direction of High Spirits Farm, Ashland, Mo.

Her parents are Joe and Rachel Kinney, Hartsburg, and Grandparents are Ken and Jeana Bishop, Ashland.

Her photographer sister, Brooklyn took the picture.