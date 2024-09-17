By: Tara Blue

A recent string of thefts has Hartsburg on high alert. Several residents have taken to Facebook to air out their grievances on the village’s “Hartsburg Happenings” group after thieves stole items from their property.

Tasha Berger filed a police report after a woman was caught on camera taking an object off her front porch around 2:00am on Sep. 13th. Sherri Thomas says her riding lawn mower was recently stolen right out of her back yard, but because she had not recorded the VIN number of the mower, law enforcement is not able to pursue the theft.

Joel Evans found evidence that someone was attempting to siphon gasoline from his riding lawn mower, and Lane Williams says he had a trailer with thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and tools stolen from his yard on Route A between 11:30pm and 7:00am. Williams says a report has been made with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, but they haven’t located any of the stolen property.

Residents are encouraged to keep any loose or valuable items locked up and always secured, especially at night. Security cameras are easily installed, and readily available online or in-stores, ranging from fifteen to a few hundred dollars in price.

Local resident Connie Barner has lived in the village her whole life and says theft in a loving, generous place like Hartsburg makes no sense, because as her father said, “if someone needs help, all they have to do is ask.”