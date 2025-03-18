By: Ernie Wren

HARTSBURG, MO – Nearly 50 Hartsburg residents sought refuge at the Ashland Optimist Club on Friday, March 14, after multiple natural cover fires near the Hart Creek Conservation Area forced evacuations.

Emergency response teams, including the Boone County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Ashland Police Department, Southern Boone County Fire Protection District (SBCFPD), the Red Cross, and Optimist Club volunteers, quickly mobilized to assist evacuees.

Evacuation orders were issued for the 1900 block of Mackie Road as strong winds—gusting over 60 mph ahead of an incoming storm—caused the fire to spread rapidly. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Boone County that evening, and the heavy rain that followed helped suppress the fire’s advance.

CERT confirmed that residents from River Road to Cedar Tree Lane were advised to leave their homes and take shelter at the Ashland Optimist Club, a designated emergency facility. The building, equipped with parking, restrooms, showers, a full kitchen, and backup generators, provided critical support during the crisis.

Optimist members Barrett Glascock and Ernie Wren coordinated with emergency teams to assist evacuees, who arrived relieved to find their neighbors safe. In a show of community support, Columbia residents Marzell Allen and his wife donated three cases of bottled water before the Red Cross arrived with additional aid.

Later that evening, SBCFPD lifted the evacuation order, reporting no injuries, loss of life, or property damage. Howver, a few local properties were reportedly impacted from the severe storm.

The Southern Boone High School roof was damaged, affecting gas lines and leading to water leaks in the math and science wing. Despite the impact, classes resumed as scheduled on Monday.

According to a statement from the district, the storm compromised a section of the roof, resulting in damage to gas lines and ceiling tiles in three classrooms. The district’s maintenance team, along with roofing and mechanical contractors, responded quickly to begin repairs, while custodial staff worked to clean the affected areas.

The Southern Boone community expressed deep gratitude to the SBCFPD and all emergency responders for their swift actions. Hartsburg resident Robyn Magner praised the firefighters, noting they stayed overnight to ensure homes remained safe, calling their service “unbelievable dedication.”