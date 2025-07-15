By: Kristie Hilgedick, Hartsburg Farm Wife

Severe weather can happen to anyone. You can help keep your yourself, your family and friends, and your property safe with a few simple precautions.

My family is obsessed with flood prevention. But all of us are vulnerable to tornados, wildland fire, winter weather, and more.

Boone County’s Office of Emergency Management offers a suite of programs designed to keep the public safer. You can help them by creating your own Smart 911 Profile: https://ready.boonemo.org/

I encourage everyone to do this without delay. That’s the “call to action” for this message.

You can learn more about the Boone County Ready Program here: https://www.showmeboone.com/oem/alerts-warnings.asp

We’re lucky in Boone County to have 103 outdoor warning sirens. But this siren system is meant to warn outdoor workers. It can be muffled by leafy vegetation, road noise, and distance. People indoors may not always hear them.

To make sure you are receiving emergency messages in a timely way, redundancy helps. In addition to joining the Smart 911 system, here are ways to keep on top of emergency warnings:

Sign up for ABC KMIZ 17’s Weather App Alert System. https://abc17news.com/weather/

Have a phone tree to contact and check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors.

Purchase a portable emergency weather radio. https://www.weather.gov/nwr/

A weather emergency alert only works if people heed cautionary warnings. Complacency can be dangerous. I always encourage people to be aware of where the floodplain is and where water might accumulate first. Call your local governmental authority if you don’t know; they can help you understand the risk near you.

Flowing water is more powerful that you might think. People of all ages can overestimate their personal strength to swim against the current. If you start noticing large amount of rain falling, be aware of where your car is parked. You may have to move it to higher ground to avoid losing it to high floodwaters. And never drive into flowing water — you are not only putting your own life and property at risk, but you also are endangering the lives of swift-water rescuers.

And, if you live near a potential flood zone, it’s a good idea to have a back-up plan — a second story, a friend’s garage, a storage unit — for where you might want to move your belongings quickly.

We are in a new era now. Quick-rising floodwaters are increasingly taking emergency responders by surprise. The frequency and intensity of storms is growing at a time when our county also is seeing more impervious roof and pavement surfaces.

All of us share responsibility to prepare for severe weather. We are all in the same insurance pool together. The task cannot fall upon the shoulders of a few people, or it will not be successful. It may even crumple at our hour of greatest need.

For my family, keeping the Hartsburg and Wilton levees in good working order requires effort. But it’s worth it because these levees have saved us more times than we could count.

Flood prevention is better than disaster aid. It’s less costly and more conscientious.

Thanks for listening! Stay safe, mi amigos!

