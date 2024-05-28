A Day to Remember. A Heart of Gratitude. A Song for the Fallen.

Such was on the hearts of attendees at the Hartsburg American Legion Post 424 annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27th.

Members and Sons of the Legion, Auxiliary, Boy Scouts of America Troop 4475 and 708 of Columbia, and Cub Scouts of America Pack 134 of Ashland led a march from the Legion Hall to the Friedens Cemetery, all walking to the beat of Post Commander Gunny Kline’s cadence call.

Upon arriving at the cemetery, volunteers placed American Flags and red poppies on the veteran graves.

The red poppies symbolize bloodshed by those who gave all and became popularized by the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.

Hartsburg resident Janet Beckmeyer led the crowd to sing a rendition of God Bless America, followed by a 21-gun salute by the rifle detail.

In closing, the ceremonius bugle call “Taps” was played to signify a final “lights out” in remembrance of those no longer with us.

Commander Gunny says that Hartsburg has held the annual ceremony for over 60 years now and welcomes the public to attend future events to support our veterans.