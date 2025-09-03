The organizers of the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival are looking for help with this year’s T-shirt design.

The festival is taking design submissions through Sept. 9, according to a Facebook post. The design is for the front of the shirt and needs to include the name of the festival, pumpkins in the design and the date in some form — this is the 34th year of the festival.

The designer of the winning T-shirt will receive two free shirts. Designs should be emailed to hartsburgpumpkinfest@yahoo.com.

The festival is also seeking entries for this year’s parade on Oct. 11. The parade starts around 9 a.m. following the crowning of the king and queen. Line up for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m.

Vendors are invited to join the parade and show their offerings at the festival.

Email jericooper1015@gmail.com if you are participating to get information about arriving to Hartsburg.