Hartsburg Lions Club & Sons of the Legion July 23rd Fireworks Show. (Doug Lammers) Big thank you to the Hartsburg Lions Club, Sons of the American Legion and Eagle Flight Fireworks for a great day of cornhole, food, friends and a great fireworks show to finish it off. Nothing like small town living, here’s the last 2 1/2 minutes of the hour plus show put on by Ronnie and his crew from Eagle Flight from 400ft above.