By: Tara Blue

The Village of Hartsburg Board of Trustees appointed a new chairman of the board on Wednesday, Feb. 5th after Bill Molendorp stated his intention to step down as mayor before the April election.

Molendorp nominated Tim Hentz for the position, stating that his business acumen and literacy with technology make him highly competent to be chairman of the board. Hentz had also previously expressed interest in the role.

Several of the meeting’s agenda items required the chairman’s signature and the board decided it was best to appoint Hentz now and properly complete the paperwork by the trustee who will assumingly remain in the position after the election.

Hartsburg will have three openings on the April ballot that are currently held by Molendorp, Vince Barner, and Dave Reeder. Barner and Reeder are both seeking re-election.