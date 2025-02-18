By: Finnegan Belleau, Columbia Missourian

A 25-year-old Hartsburg man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing his father to death in 2022 and will be sentenced on April 25.

Collin Knight stabbed his father more than 15 times in September 2022 at their home between Ashland and Hartsburg. When questioned by police after the homicide, Knight admitted, in effect, to “messing up.” He then identified the victim, saying, “That’s my dad.”

By admitting to second-degree murder, Knight avoided charges of armed criminal action and first-degree murder. His prison sentence will be between 10 and 30 years or life with the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, deputies were called to the Knights’ house Sept. 2, 2022, and discovered the body just inside the front door. They later found Collin Knight hiding at a neighboring house.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the Knights’ residence and found bloody clothes, Collin Knight’s identification and a bloody knife in a bedroom.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Knight has a history of mental health issues and violence. He assaulted two other family members with knives in 2018.

Alongside the murder charge, Knight admitted to violating two probation agreements connected to the assaults. Each carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Knight’s sentencing hearing for both the murder and probation violations is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 25. He is represented by attorney Chris Slusher and will be sentenced by Judge Joshua Devine.

This story was originally published by Columbia Missourian and is republished with permission.