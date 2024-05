Nancy Grant and Mike Rodemeyer helped Mr. Paul Nichols celebrate his 97th birthday on Saturday, April 20th, 2024. Paul was born on April 17th, 1927 and was married to Irene for over 75 years. She passed away a few years ago. Paul, Mike, and Nancy are all residents of Hartsburg.

The Southern Boone community wishes you a Happy Belated Birthday, Mr. Nichols!