Ashland resident Becca Hunolt enjoyed the show as she jammed out to music on the back of a truck bed with her friends and family. Hunolt says she attends the Hartsburg fireworks every year.
The Hartsburg Lions Club hosted Eagle Flight Fireworks on Saturday, July 20th. The event featured concessions, a spectacular fireworks show, a playground, and good ol’ fashioned family fun. The fireworks display went on for almost an hour, giving the crowd all the bang for their buck.
Candidate for District 44 State Rep. Bryce Beal enjoyed the show with his wife Rachel and their 12-week old daughter Hilda.
Kol Wren teetered and tottered
Andrew Carlos helps daughter Aspen down the slide
Facebook Comments