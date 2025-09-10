By Kate Alter

Ryan Gilmore of Hartsburg faced felony charges on Sept. 2 of stealing and deceptive business practices during a contracting job for Cameo Construction.

An Ashland homeowner met withGilmore at his house on Aug. 9, 2022, to work out an agreement to replace the homeowner’s roof. Gilmore was given $10,000 for his work and materials.

Gilmore cashed this check on Sept. 14, 2022, but did not complete the job or provide materials as promised. He also failed to provide a refund.

There is concern for Missouri consumers, as Gilmore “continues to work within the construction industry and accept up-front payments from consumers for construction work,” according to a document from the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County.

The state set a $10,000 cash bond for Gilmore.

Along with charges of stealing and deceptive business practices, Gilmore also faces a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

As of Sept. 5, there is no information on an upcoming court date.