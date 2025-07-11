HARTSBURG, Mo. – Just eight months after it was last damaged, the Hartsburg Ball Field has once again been vandalized—prompting renewed frustration.

On Sunday, June 22, fresh tire marks were discovered on the field, indicating someone had driven onto the property and caused damage. Hartsburg Mayor Tim Hentz addressed the incident in a public post, stating, “Looks like someone decided to vandalize the ballfield AGAIN! I hope we can raise more funds to build this fence so people can’t continue this ridiculous disrespect.”

The community just recently raised almost $5,000 for ballpark improvements with a fundraiser featuring local country singer Brad Cunningham hosted by The Burg.

The field was previously damaged in October 2024, when deep “donut” marks were found across the outfield. At that time, over $2,200 had just been invested to maintain the field’s condition ahead of the recreational season. Local officials expressed concern that repeated acts of vandalism could jeopardize youth and community sports activities in the small town.

Hentz says the goal is to build a protective fence to restrict vehicle access and preserve the space for families and players.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or individuals responsible should contact a member of the Hartsburg Lions Club or American Legion Post 424.

Photo courtesy Tim Hentz