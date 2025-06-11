HARTSBURG, Mo. — The Village of Hartsburg has approved a sewer rate increase as part of a broader effort to upgrade its wastewater treatment system and meet new state environmental standards that take effect in 2028.

The $5 monthly increase was passed by the Board of Trustees during their meeting on Wednesday, June 4. Village leaders say the adjustment is a necessary step to fund critical improvements while maintaining local control and financial sustainability.

Mayor Tim Hentz outlined the town’s strategy, explaining that the existing system will not meet updated ammonia discharge limits mandated by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Hartsburg successfully secured $300,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some of which are now being used to contract with the Boone County Regional Sewer District (BCRSD) for engineering evaluations and project planning.

One immediate step includes a “sludge judge” test to assess accumulated sludge in the village’s treatment cells. Jesse Stephens of BCRSD estimates that sludge removal could cost between $75,000 and $120,000.

The new rate increase is aimed at demonstrating financial sustainability and readiness for future grant opportunities. Hentz emphasized that Hartsburg currently has some of the lowest sewer rates in the region, and that controlled increases are vital for long-term independence.

The ARPA funds must be used by the end of 2025 and will be directed toward sludge testing, infrastructure upgrades, and other investments identified in upcoming engineering recommendations. Finalized project plans and timelines are expected later this year.