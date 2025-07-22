We’re thrilled to announce that Rebekah Hammett, our amazing Vo-Ag teacher at Southern Boone High School, has been named one of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education!

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates educators who make a profound impact on their students’ lives. Rebekah was selected from nearly 500 nominees across 284 school districts statewide. Next up, DESE will unveil the semi-finalists for the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year award in August.

Congratulations to Mrs. Hammett on this well-deserved recognition! Courtesy Southern Boone School District