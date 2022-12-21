Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 22-08 in Response to Gygr-Gas Business Closure

Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to waive Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.

