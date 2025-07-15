JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- In a significant overhaul of Missouri’s education landscape, Governor Mike Kehoe signed a comprehensive package of education reforms into law last Wednesday. The legislation—centered around Senate Bill 68—touches nearly every level of the state’s public education system, from classroom policies and school calendars to substitute teacher qualifications and access for homeschooled students.

The bill includes provisions that garnered broad bipartisan support in the Missouri General Assembly and reflects a push to modernize classroom environments.

Cell Phone Ban in Schools

One of the most high-profile measures in the bill is a statewide mandate requiring all public and charter schools to adopt a written policy banning students from using or displaying personal electronic devices—including cell phones—throughout the school day. The law explicitly applies during class time, meals, breaks, and study hall, with exceptions carved out for students with medical needs, Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), or emergency situations.

The new policy, which takes effect in the 2025-26 school year, aims to “promote students’ educational interests and ensure a safe, effective working environment for staff and volunteers.” Districts will retain discretion over disciplinary procedures and implementation details.

Lawmakers pointed to growing concern among educators and parents over the impact of constant phone use on students’ focus and mental health. A recent poll showed more than 70% of Missourians support restricting cellphone use during the school day.

Access for Homeschool Students

Another long-debated provision now law will allow homeschooled students to participate in public school extracurricular activities—including sports and clubs—without having to enroll in traditional coursework. Previously, access was limited and often denied unless students took at least two public school classes. The new law, which takes effect this August, ends that restriction statewide. Supporters say the move addresses fairness and expands opportunities for students regardless of how they’re educated, while critics have raised concerns over differing academic and attendance standards.

Retired teachers return to the classroom

To address ongoing teacher shortages, the legislation also extends a law allowing retired educators to substitute teach without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Initially passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, this provision will now remain in effect through 2030. Last school year alone, more than 4,500 retired Missouri educators returned to classrooms as substitutes. Lawmakers say keeping experienced educators engaged—especially part-time—helps maintain instructional quality in districts struggling to fill teaching positions.

Academic Calendar Flexibility

The bill also alters previous state law requiring school districts to be in session for at least 169 days to qualify for additional state aid. Under the new rules, districts may still qualify for full funding even if they fall short of that threshold due to “exceptional or emergency circumstances,” or a waiver from the Commissioner of Education. The change is retroactive and expected to help districts like Columbia Public Schools, which faced a $750,000 funding gap under the old rule.

Other Key Provisions

CROWN Act: Missouri joins a growing list of states prohibiting discrimination based on natural hair textures or styles in educational institutions. The CROWN Act ensures students are not penalized for wearing afros, braids, or dreadlocks.

Career-Tech Education Grants: Starting in the 2026-27 school year, students pursuing vocational training can access state-funded grants modeled after the A+ Scholarship Program. Eligible fields include nursing, agriculture, cosmetology, and other certificate-based careers.

Expanded Transferability of College Credits: Missouri’s public colleges and universities must now develop fully transferable 60-credit associate degree programs in business, biology, elementary education, psychology, and nursing by 2028. The effort aims to simplify credit transfers and reduce the financial burden of repeated coursework.

The newly signed measures go into effect on staggered timelines, with most classroom-focused policies taking hold in the 2025-26 school year and higher education reforms phasing in through 2028.