By Cassidy Brown, Boone County Journal

Southern Boone School District Superintendent Tim Roth noted the district is awaiting a six-figure reimbursement for the construction of the Workforce Development Center at a school board meeting on Oct. 13.

Matt Sharp, district public relations director, said the district submitted the reimbursement request in September, and anticipates receiving “up to $600,000 in construction expenses for the project.”

The Ranken Technical College Central Missouri location opened in Ashland last August. The $4.5 million grant, awarded in 2021, afforded the construction of the vocational school.

The government shutdown now reaches its three-week mark with no concessions from Congress or intervention from President Donald Trump.