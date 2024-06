One Southern Boone resident recently broke a personal record when he caught a 5.5 lb. trout on opening day at Bennett Springs.

Jeff Singer has fished at the location his whole life, spending quality time with his grandfather when he was little, and is now a fisherman at heart.

Singer’s passion for fishing has carried on through the years and was ecstatic to call his mother, Pat, after his most recent big trout catch.

Congrats, Mr. Singer!