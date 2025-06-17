ASHLAND, Mo. – The Ashland Optimist Club held its 24th annual Youth Fishing Clinic on Saturday, June 15th at the Ashland City Park pond, continuing a beloved tradition of outdoor family fun.

Although the fish weren’t biting as much this year—possibly due to the recent rains—families still enjoyed the chance to spend time together at the city park pond before the pond is removed as part of the city’s master park plan.

Children and parents lined the banks with rods in hand, but patience was a virtue to be learned. Owen Thomas reeled in the longest fish of the morning, measuring 8.25”, while Haven Case took the prize for most catches, pulling in two.

The Ashland Optimist Club, with help from Black Dog Bait & Tackle Shop and the Missouri Conservation Department, provided equipment, prizes, and bait at no cost.

The Youth Fishing Clinic has become an annual tradition aimed at introducing and continuing youth outdoor recreation. The partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation continues to be a vital part of its success.

Beyond the clinic, the Ashland Optimist Club remains active year-round. The group operates the community swimming pool, supports youth sports, helps host the annual Cattlemen’s Day Rodeo, and runs a variety of civic programs including essay and oratorical contests and Respect for Law.

The club is always welcoming new members. Those interested in joining can contact Membership Chair Ernie Wren at erniewren@gmail.com.

For those looking to continue their fishing education, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers free classes statewide. More information is available at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/discover-nature-fishing.

