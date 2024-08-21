By: Ernie Wren

Barrett Glascock was honored on Saturday, August 17th with the East Missouri Optimist (EMO) District’s “Outstanding Member Award.” EMO Governor Phyllis Neff presented Mr. Glascock with his award at the recent EMO district convention.

This distinction is given to an Optimist member selected by and from the 1,250 district members. The member receiving the award is someone who promotes the mission of Optimist International through exceptional efforts, whose outstanding contributions have significantly contributed to the success of their club, and who are a model for others to follow.

Barrett has been an Ashland Optimist Club member for 57 years, during which time he has served as Club Officer, EMO Lt. Governor, and EMO Governor. For some of you that attend Bingo, you might recognize him as the caller for most of the nights. Like his father Douglas “Buddy” Glascock who also served as an EMO Governor and was a founding father of the Ashland Club, Barrett has dedicated his time and energies to many in the community.

Barrett has also served on the Southern Boone school board for 14 years and has been active with the Southern Boone Fire Protection District. Volunteerism is a Glascock family tradition with his siblings (Bruce Glascock, Brenda Austin, Bev Steelman, and Bonita Lenger) and son Brandon Glascock being active in local Optimist programs as well.

As the Ashland Optimist Club prepares to celebrate its 60th year of service to the community on Sunday, Sep. 29th, its members are thankful to Barrett for his long-term commitment to service.