Brandon Glascock of Ashland, MO has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS.

REALTORS who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 22,000 REALTORS nationwide have earned the credential.

Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict REALTOR code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.

Brandon is a Broker with South County Realty. He is a member of the Columbia Board of Realtors and the Jefferson City Area Board of Realtors. Brandon serves as a board member of the Southern Boone Economic Development Council, the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, and is a Member of the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce, the Ashland Optimist Club, and the Ashland Masonic Lodge.

Congratulations to Brandon for earning this award, and thank you for your dedication and service to our Southern Boone community!