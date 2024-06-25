The Giving Shed was built in January of 2021 through a Missouri FFA Living to Serve Grant. The purpose of the “Giving” shed is to store vegetables from the school garden to give away to community members.

In the Fall through Spring we also have non-perishable canned food donated from the food bank. Over the past three years we have had lots of different vegetables like zucchini, cucumbers, okra, green beans, tomatoes, egg plant, peppers, brussel sprouts, carrots, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. The different vegetables are started in the greenhouse and then depending on the plant’s growing season; the students plant the vegetables in the raised beds on the southeast corner of the high school in twenty raised beds.

The vegetables produced in the high school garden are maintained by Mrs. Hammett’s plant science and greenhouse management classes. Community members are always welcome to pick directly from the garden as the vegetables ripen or they can look for facebook posts on the Ashland FFA page and go to the Giving Shed behind the high school greenhouse for pick up.

Story and photos courtesy of Rebekah Hammett.