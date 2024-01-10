Southern Boone Girls Wrestling Team are the Tri-County Conference Champions after competing in the conference tournament on Friday, January 5th, 2024 at Hallsville High School.

Addi Hinton, Nova Porter, Callie Bergthold, Josey Uhrig, and Addy Pasley all took 1st place in their respective weight classes, while Brooklin Demsich took 2nd, Zafaran Satterfield, Kaylie Foreman, and Nevaeh Gipson took 3rd, and Izzy Riley took 4th.

The boys team placed 4th overall, with Grant Leininger taking first of his weight class, Blaine Bergthold 2nd, Ethan Shutt and John Griggs both taking 3rd, and finally Gage Sparks, Kaid Shaw, Logan Crane, Tobin Klemme, and Alex Fant taking 4th.