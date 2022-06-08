By: Ernie Wren

The Southern Boone high school program continues to be a leader in district championships, state playoffs, and four appearances, and one state championship. The girls high school soccer team continued the winning soccer tradition with a fifth consecutive district title.

This year had a senior heavy roster with a lot of returning starters and was optimistic for post-season play. The post season districts resulted in a tough match up with #6 state ranked at the end of the year. Father Tolton High School is now in our district so the team upped their schedule difficulty before the season hoping it would help them in the long run, playing three tournament weekends, often resulting in five games within a week. The lady Eagles played schools in Springfield, Hannibal, and St. Louis, new teams that the team had never played in the program before. The girls lost a couple, but kept the scores close, and learned from their losses. They lost a game 0-1 to Glendale which ended up as the runner up in the class 3 state championship. After winning districts, the Eagles drew the bracket side with St Louis districts and met Orchard Farm, losing 0-3 in the quarterfinal.

