1. 413 Ash St., 7:30am-? Baby items, furniture and household items.

2. 303 Sarah Dr., 7am-2pm- antique highchair, hand tools, toys, infant tree swing, cookbooks, women’s clothes (size 10/12), material, much miscellaneous.

3. 303 W. Broadway at Elson Nichols’ machine shop parking lot, 8am-4pm- strong work bench in excellent condition, estate items, gardening tools, hardware & tools, household items, antiques, original artwork, & lots of surprises. ELSON & VERA WOULD LOVE TO SEE THEIR FRIENDS!

4. 908 Golden Eye Ct., 7am-12pm- camping equipment, household items, women clothes (size 14-16).

5. 108 Marinas drive, 7am- tools, name brand clothing, kids clothes, kids shoes, shoes and a lot of miscellaneous stuff.

6. 12540 S Hwy DD Ashland – 3 miles west of Ashland, Friday 9/20 7am-7pm, Saturday 9/21 7am-3pm- Multi-Family garage sale: there’s a little something for everyone! Lots of name brand PLUS-SIZED Women’s business and casual clothes (sizes 16XL-26XXXL), some BIG & Tall sized men’s clothes, tons of girl clothes plus several household items.

7. 15665 Revolutionary Dr., Fri. and Sat., 8am-1pm- lots of women’s clothing, home decor.

8. 108 Maple Leaf Dr., Sat/Sun 8am-12pm- baby items, books, DVDs, boy/girl/women clothes, glassware, etc.