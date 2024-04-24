TOP ADDRESSES FOR COMMUNITY-WIDE SALE ON FRIDAY & SATURDAY APRIL 26-27
- 513 Summertime Dr., Fri. Apr. 26th 4:30-7:30pm, Sat. Apr. 27th 7:00am-? Tools, movies, books, clothing, shoes, jewelry, games, household, Christmas, lots of misc.
- Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance, 115 E. Broadway 10:00am-1:00pm. Offering art supplies.
- 971 Eagle Point Drive, Fri. Apr. 26th and Sat. Apr. 27th. Men/women clothing/shoes, household items, bbq grill, and much more.
- 18701 South Old Route A, Hartsburg. Fri. Apr. 26th 7:00am-1:00pm, Sat. Apr. 27th 7:00am-2:00pm. Collectibles, antiques, puzzles, wood products, and misc.
- Come to 102 Maple Leaf Dr. (behind Trail Boss). Two kitchen-gadget crazy people combining our households. Our extravagance is your best bargain at Citywide Garage Sale.
- 109 Amanda Dr., large garage sale, something for everyone: jewelry, lawn equipment, kitchen appliances, exercise equipment, automobile accessories, electronics, clocks, lamps, dishes, rugs, clothes, NO REASONABLE OFFERS TURNED DOWN.
- 300 Sarah Dr., Sat. Apr. 27th 7:00am-5:00pm.
- 400 West Broadway, Fri. 7am-7pm, Sat. 7am-2pm. A wide range of things. Tools old and new. Fishing stuff. Household items camping items. Some collectible stuff. Arrows and quiver.
- 503 Nickman Rd., Fri. Apr. 26th 7:00am-4:00pm, Sat. Apr. 27th 7:00am-? Tools, bldg. supplies, women & men clothes, misc.
- Huge garage sale, 310 Eagle Lake Dr., Fri. 4pm-8pm, Sat. 8am-3pm. Ladies Antonio Melani boots, size 9, Men’s Justin boots, size 13, Baseball shoes, kids boots, Housewares-2 sets of dishes, Men’s 2x shirts, 8 x 8 rug, Baseball/softball speed gun, Almost new Neato vacuum, Unopened 102 Dalmatians, Lots of McDonald’s toys, New twin Quilt set, Child (30-50#) life jacket, Numerous other items.
- 503 Breton Way, Saturday 4/27 8am-1pm. Craft and sewing supplies, antique ironing board, mini fridge, beanie babies, home decor, and more!
- Multi-family garage sale. 404 Billy Joe Sapp Dr, Ashland. Saturday 4/27 7am-2pm. Household items, misc. decor, furniture, shoes, clothing (Men’s L-XXL and Women’s S-M), and LOTS of other miscellaneous items!
- 10-Family Garage Sale, 510 Commerce Drive (Behind Ashland Senior Center), Fri. Apr. 26, 7:00am-6:00pm, Sat. Apr. 27, 7:00-? Kitchenware, Décor, Crafts, Sewing Machine, Storage Cabinets, Tools, Go Kart, Clothing
- Walk In Faith Church Bake Sale & Garage Sale, 300 E. Broadway, Sat. Apr. 27, 7am-2pm. Deals on household goods, antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture, & baked goods. All proceeds will benefit Summer Camp Scholarships.
- 106 Brian Lane, Sat. 7am-1pm. Kids clothes, home décor, and adult clothes.
