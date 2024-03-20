Kindness Award
Front: Harper Kahler, Kat Helming, Lincoln Hill. Middle: Ms. Ripperger, Coco Jahnsen, Starianne Summerford, Aubrey Stranz, Allison Roach, Estelle Helmka, Tess Findlay, Graham Keeling. Back: Mrs. Holland, Mrs. Shepherd, Mrs. Catron, Mrs. Rouse, Ms. Fredrick, Ms. Picha, Ms. Farris, Coach Craig, Mr. Roebke.
“Star Students”
The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Front: Tiger Hampton, Laken Vandelicht, Adeline Nichols, Reagan Bernard. Back: Beau Bethel, Sophia Yeager, Rory Lewis, Christian Edwards, Cooper Baker and Ren Muzzey.
“Rising to Excellence” Award
The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown excellence or improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Ava Creel, Charlotte Fuemmeler, Beau Dobbs, Hunter Forck, Evelyn Bustos, Kaitlyn Crane, Avery Miller, Monroe Elliott.
