By Cassidy Brown, Boone County Journal

The foundation has been laid for Southern Boone High School’s new vocational and agriculture wing, according to a Southern Boone School District Facebook post. The wing is part of the $11.6 million bond issue approved by voters in April 2024.

The new parking lot between the high school and outdoor stadium is finished and “looking great,” according to the district’s post. The replacement of the original 1991 roof is also underway to “provide an improved and safer educational space,” according to the district website.

The vocational and agriculture addition will feature two classrooms, lab space and a shop that will “enhance hands-on learning opportunities for students interested in agriculture and vocational fields,” according to the district website.

The expansion project will also include two new art classrooms and a family and consumer science classroom.

The high school expansion has become “an important need due to the increasing student enrollment and the school district’s commitment to providing the best possible learning environment for our students,” according to the district website.

Work on the projects began in spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in late 2026.