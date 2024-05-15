By: Tara Blue

On Saturday, May 11th, the Southern Boone community showed up strong to help build the Sadie Robinett Memorial Butterfly Garden located in the Ashland Ridge Park at 405 Mustang Dr.

The Good Vibrationz Ladies Charitable Riding Group Inc. organized the event and with the help of donations from local businesses, was able to construct the project in one day.

The group says “It’s heartwarming to see the community come together to honor a child’s memory with such a meaningful project. The generosity of those who donated and volunteered truly made a difference for a mourning family and community. We can’t thank them enough.”

Special thank you to President Misty Horton, Lewis Landscaping, Walshwood Mulch and Rock, Hahn Custom Laser Engraving, Russellbilt, Charlie Foster, J&H Mid-Mo Concrete Flatwork, Central Concrete, Strawberry Hill Farms, Home Depot, Michelle Egbert, Hoette Farms & Nursery, Brenda Ravenscraft, Guardians Charitable Motorcycle Group, Evan Hake, Corie Hancock, Ellis Choate and Boone Electric Cooperative for donating materials and time.

Sadie Marie Robinett, 15, of Ashland, passed away on January 22, 2024 after a courageous battle with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.