By: Tara Blue

The Ashland Optimist Club hosted its annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Feb. 1st to benefit local youth programs.

Optimist member and event organizer Bev Steelman says the club served around 240 people, roughly the same as last year, and raised over $2,500 for the club’s youth programs. Steelman says Pancake Day has been a fond tradition for 40+ years, beginning at the two-story building that was the old high school, then moving to the Ashland American Legion, and now hosted at the Ashland Optimist Club building.

Steelman extends a big thank you to all the Optimist members who volunteered their time, to representatives of the Midway and Downtown Optimist clubs for showing up to support, and to the Southern Boone community for making this year’s Pancake Day a success.

