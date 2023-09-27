Fall was in the air on Saturday September 23rd and the weather made perfect conditions for an autumn adventure at Lloyd’s Family Farm. Attendees enjoyed an array of activities under a breezy overcast sky.

The local farm has been an Ashland tradition since 1877 and features a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, jumping pillow, super slide, pedal cart track, tire swings, corn pits, basketball shoot, live animals, bubble barn, tug-of-war, rubber duck races, and a cow milking play station. The farm will be open until the last weekend in October and guests save three dollars by purchasing tickets online. Bring in the season at this local gem and create memories with your loved ones!

For more information, visit lloydsfamilyfarm.com or find them on facebook.