By: Tara Wren Blue

HALLSVILLE, MO — No injuries were reported after a fire damaged the Trail Boss BBQ (TBB) food truck in Hallsville in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the blaze around 3:20 p.m. in the Dollar General parking lot in the 400 block of Route B. According to Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp, the fire started when a generator backfired, sparking flames that quickly spread through the food trailer.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the trailer sustained approximately $50,000 worth of damage, burning about a quarter of the trailer and damaging both the structure and the equipment inside.

In a post on Facebook, TBB owners Steve & Becky Stone confirmed the loss of their food trailer and announced plans to temporarily reopen their brick-and-mortar restaurant location.

“We are going to open the restaurant on a temporary basis this week,” the owners wrote. “We’re currently working with our insurance company, and we will reopen the restaurant until we start working on a new food trailer.”

TBB plans to offer a condensed menu similar to what was served from the food truck, along with a few additional items. They expect to reopen as early as Tuesday, serving lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

TBB thanked the community for its support and encouraged customers to help spread the word about their temporary reopening.