Ashley Sjostrand of the Ashland FFA chapter in Ashland, MO, has been named a national finalist this year for the Diversified Livestock Production Agricultural Proficiency Award. Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.