By Molly Fox, Boone County JournalAnticipation filled the cowboy-boot-clad crowds in Ashland on Friday for the first night of the annual Cattlemen Days Rodeo. As the sun sank over the stands, competitors took to the arena for rodeo events that included bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding and steer wrestling.

For many in the crowd, this wasn’t their first rodeo. Ashland’s Cattlemen Days Rodeo began in 1973 and is an annual tradition. But this year, many rodeo-goers may have noticed several changes, including ticketing and the addition of a new event: mutton bustin’.

For the first time, tickets for both nights of the rodeo were available to purchase online, starting in May. All online tickets were $22 plus a $3 ticketing fee, according to the rodeo website.

Numbers were painted onto the wooden bleachers to mark seat numbers for this year’s rodeo. Those who purchased tickets online were able to choose their seat or select a standing room only ticket.

The rodeo included two nights of bull riding, barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling. This year also included a new event that lets children get involved in the competition.

Sixteen children were selected to climb onto the backs of sheep and see how long they could hold on during the rodeo’s new mutton bustin’ event. The event took place during intermission on Friday, and more children competed during Saturday’s intermission.

Families were able to enter their children into a lottery system to compete in the highly requested addition to the rodeo, according to its website. The names of eight children were drawn for each night, with the lineup of young competitors announced Aug. 1.

Cattlemen Days Rodeo Parade

Families lined the streets of Ashland on Saturday morning for the annual Cattlemen Days Rodeo Parade, which kicked off a weekend of rodeo competitions and community gatherings. Candy flew from floats, horses trotted down Main Street and children scrambled for treats before heading to the Ashland Optimist Building for the Kiddy Roundup.

For many, it was their first time experiencing the festivities as a family.

“We usually just go to the rodeo, but we loved the idea of bringing the kids out early for something fun and family friendly,” Lexie Darrough said. Darrough attended with her 5-year-old daughter Stella and a family friend. “It’s the perfect morning to introduce them to the animals and the agriculture life that’s part of rodeos.”

Local residents also embraced the day as a chance to connect with tradition. Kristen Colbert of Ashland brought her 6-year-old son Colton, who eagerly collected candy and cheered for the cowboys.

“He loves everything cowboy,” Colbert said. “Events like this show kids the hard work behind country living, and we’ll definitely be back again next year.”

For longtime Ashland families, the rodeo weekend is a generational tradition. Amanda Cavanaugh, attending with her 6-year-old son Cayson, said she never misses the parade.

“I grew up here, so it’s just part of life,” Cavanaugh said. “It gets kids out into the community and gives them role models to look up to in the rodeo arena.”

The crowd reflected more than just local families. Angie Delgado, who is from Nicaragua, attended with her 6-year-old daughter, Zoe Meza.

Behind the scenes, volunteers keep the event running smoothly. Chase Thomas, a committee member for five years, said changes like assigned seating and online ticket sales have only boosted attendance.

“We raise money to give back to the community, but it’s also about sharing the rodeo as a genuine sport,” Thomas said.