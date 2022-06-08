By: Ernie Wren
Ashland gained a second power-tea and shake establishment this past week with the opening of “Andy’s Nutrition.” Andy’s offers a variety of teas, shakes, protein bars, powders, and other edibles for purchase. They also advertise hydration drinks for kids. Your heat wave thirst can be quenched with a variety of flavors than include Pixie Punch, Train Wreck, Grave Digger, and my favorite, the “Back the Blue” tea, which is light, fruity, and exceptionally smooth. With every purchase of a “Back the Blue” drink Andy’s puts a dollar into a till for buying police officers a drink. The store also has discounts for public safety and teachers. Having worked in the Missouri Department of Corrections for eight ½ years, and now in a juvenile justice facility, Andy states he has a passion to support those that serve. Located at 408 Redbud, Suite C, Andy’s Nutrition is open Monday through Friday 6am to 4pm and Saturdays 9am to 2pm. Closed Sundays.
