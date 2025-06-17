By: Ryder Skouby, Englewood 4-H Reporter

The Englewood 4-H meeting was held May 12th at the Englewood Clubhouse. We had a Health and Safety – AED machine presentation. Jamie Basne with MY Health gave the presentation. Loam Quinlan played the victim, and three Ashland FFA members assisted.

We discussed the pancake breakfast that was held May 3rd. This fundraiser was a great success. Thank you to everyone that came out to support our club. Funds from this event will be used to fun events, community support, and clover kid projects.

We are planning a 4-H fun night with food, games, and learning over the summer. We had project reports given by members of the foods, art & crafts, and livestock projects. Some upcoming activities include 4-H camp at camp clover point June 16th – 19th as well as the Boone County Fair July 15th – 19th.

Our next regular meeting was June 9th. This was the last regular meeting of 2024-2025 4-H year. If you would like to join 4-H, register for the 2025-2026 year in October at 4HOnline.com. Contact them on Facebook at Englewood Hustlers 4-H.