The egg-traordinary weather on Saturday, March 30th made for perfect conditions at the first annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

Children lined up by age level and made a mad dash for over 4,600 candy-filled eggs stuffed by members of our local Connections Bank and City of Ashland Park Board.

A special appearance by Richard Rabbit made the morning all the more egg-citing.

With such a great turnout, Connections Bank plans to host the event again next year and says thank you to everyone who showed up to support.