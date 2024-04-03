Jackson couldn’t have been hoppier meeting local Easter legend Richard Rabbit

The egg-traordinary weather on Saturday, March 30th made for perfect conditions at the first annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

Children lined up by age level and made a mad dash for over 4,600 candy-filled eggs stuffed by members of our local Connections Bank and City of Ashland Park Board.

Connections Bank crew Hailey Hanna, Haleigh Thomas, Fred Parry, Kaleb Hayden, Jordan Eagon, and Seth Rector

A special appearance by Richard Rabbit made the morning all the more egg-citing.

Baby Mckenzie gets help from her father Nate Colbert

With such a great turnout, Connections Bank plans to host the event again next year and says thank you to everyone who showed up to support.

Boone County Commissioner candidate Sam Turner of Ashland with wife Samantha and their children Sterling and Sutton

Facebook Comments