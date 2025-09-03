By Abrah Taggart

When the Missouri Veterans Commission released its inaugural veteran suicide prevention report in July, it provided an alarming look at the number of deaths in the state.

Using 2022 as a baseline, the report found that 42.6 of every 100,000 Missouri veterans died by suicide that year. The national average is 34.7 deaths among every 100,000 veterans.

Last year, the legislature attempted to address the issue by passing House Bill 1495, which then-Gov. Mike Parson signed into law to make veteran suicide prevention a main priority for the state Veterans Commission.

The law mandated a veterans program that would seriously tackle the problem and submit an annual report.

Data in the first report has prompted Paul Kirchhoff, executive director of the Veterans Commission, to take action by creating a program to address the stigma, expand awareness and provide accessible resources within the state. “We’re trying to identify what the causes of suicide are, and that was the initial plan,” Kirchhoff said.

“A strong part of what we expect the next report to do is to give the legislature ideas of methods to combat the suicide rate among veterans and to reduce it in private,” he added.

Reducing the stigma

The stigma around mental health obstacles was a key finding from the 2025 report.

“As veterans, it’s part of our culture that you don’t express weakness,” Kirchhoff said.

“You’ve gotta show that toughness even when you’re struggling,” he added. “So, we have to break down that stereotype and that expectation that there is a time where veterans need to ask for help and there’s nothing wrong with asking for help.”

Kirchhoff noted that another significant challenge is lack of awareness. Suicide is a heavy, emotional matter, and people can be reluctant to report and share their experiences.

Expanding awareness

The 988 program, which has been widely advertised, has been successful in reducing the stigma, he said. “If you’re a veteran, you can dial 988 and then hit 1, and that’ll take you to a mental health professional that has military experience,” Kirchhoff said.

“Being able to speak with someone who can relate to your experiences and understand that military jargon is a huge assistance for anyone in crisis,” he said.

Adding resources

Encouraging Missouri and other states to provide more accessible resources for veterans dealing with mental health battles is another part of taking action.

Lindsey Ward, the Veterans Commission’s suicide prevention manager, has been working with other states to find the most effective practices in accommodating these veterans.

Kirchhoff said Missouri is home to about 400,000 veterans, and it can be challenging for programs to tailor to every individual need and personal experience.

“We as the Missouri Veterans Commission are doing everything we can to raise awareness of the problem with suicide within the state of Missouri,” he said.