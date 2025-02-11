These exceptional Southern Boone alumni continue to achieve great heights in their college endeavors.
William Woods University
Fall 2024 Dean’s List
A total of 352 students earned a place on the Fall 2024 Dean’s List, which requires a full-time student achieve a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
- Addyson Pasley, Ashland
- Hayden Steelman, Ashland
- Jersee Wren, Ashland
Lincoln University of Missouri
Fall 2024 Dean’s List
The Dean’s List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.
- Maggie Mahoney, Ashland
- Chase Morris, Ashland
- Savannah Kirchner, Hartsburg
University of Central Missouri
Fall 2024 Dean’s List
The Dean’s list includes undergraduate students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or above.
- Jessica John, Ashland
- Andrew Atherton, Hartsburg
