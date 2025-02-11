These exceptional Southern Boone alumni continue to achieve great heights in their college endeavors.

William Woods University

Fall 2024 Dean’s List

A total of 352 students earned a place on the Fall 2024 Dean’s List, which requires a full-time student achieve a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Addyson Pasley, Ashland

Hayden Steelman, Ashland

Jersee Wren, Ashland

Lincoln University of Missouri

Fall 2024 Dean’s List

The Dean’s List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

Maggie Mahoney, Ashland

Chase Morris, Ashland

Savannah Kirchner, Hartsburg

University of Central Missouri

Fall 2024 Dean’s List

The Dean’s list includes undergraduate students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or above.