The Journal recently received several emails informing us of Southern Boone graduates who are excelling in college. These exceptional alumni continue to achieve great heights in their continuing endeavors, and they deserve recognition.

Central Methodist University

Fall 2024 Dean’s List

More than 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those earning recognition by the University:

Tamara Lynn Calvin – Ashland

Gram Guerin Coalier – Ashland

Westminster College

Fall 2024 Dean’s List

FULTON, Mo.- The Dean’s List recognizes Westminster students who excelled academically during the past semester. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

Paige Cruzan, Freshman – Ashland

Celissa Kennedy, Senior – Ashland

Truman State University

Fall 2024 President’s List

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.