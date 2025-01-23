The Journal recently received several emails informing us of Southern Boone graduates who are excelling in college. These exceptional alumni continue to achieve great heights in their continuing endeavors, and they deserve recognition.
Central Methodist University
Fall 2024 Dean’s List
More than 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those earning recognition by the University:
- Tamara Lynn Calvin – Ashland
- Gram Guerin Coalier – Ashland
Westminster College
Fall 2024 Dean’s List
FULTON, Mo.- The Dean’s List recognizes Westminster students who excelled academically during the past semester. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
- Paige Cruzan, Freshman – Ashland
- Celissa Kennedy, Senior – Ashland
Truman State University
Fall 2024 President’s List
To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
- Jessica Jacobs – Ashland
- Raegan Johnson – Ashland
- Thomas Samuels – Ashland
- Dalton Lodge- Hartsburg
Facebook Comments